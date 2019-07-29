Hungarian swimmer set a historic world Championships for the achievement
Katinka Hosszu
Katinka Hosszu became the first swimmer who won five gold medals of the world championship in a particular discipline, according to Gracenote Olympic.
All five medals Hosszu won in the discipline of 400 metres complex swimming.
Held in South Korea’s Gwangju world championship by water kinds of sports, the representative of Hungary won their next “gold”. In the final swim Katinka showed the result 4.30,39, which is 1.5 seconds faster than the second coming of the Chinese E Shivani.
Hosszu won this race in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
In total, at the world Championships the 30-year-old Koss was able to get nine gold medals.
It is worth noting that the national team of Ukraine in Gwangju has won seven medals. In the medal standings Ukrainians took the 14th place.
Ukrainian athletes won one gold, one silver and five bronze medals. Six awards won by the representative of Ukraine in the artistic swim, another swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk in the 1,500 meters.
The only “gold” the world championship was won by the Ukrainian team at the artistic voyage to the new discipline highlight.
We add that the first place in the medal standings went to the team of China (16 gold + 11 silver + 3 bronze medals), second place team USA (15+11+10), and the third – Russia (12+11+7).