Hungry marmot-be thief was caught on video and was amused Internet users

| September 21, 2019 | News | No Comments

Голодный сурок-воришка попал на видео и рассмешил интернет-пользователей

In the US, the gardener was caught on camera videos that amused users.

The man could not understand, who is stealing his crops. To calculate the kidnapper, he established in the garden the camera. And it was a marmot, who not only steal vegetables, but it is indicative of their eats on video.

Now the rodent has got a lot of fans.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr