Hunted even in the “thieves in law”: in Russia have jailed a gang of “Emel”
In the Russian Federation took place the trial of members of the infamous “Roslavl OPG” from the eponymous town in the Smolensk region. Bandits under the leadership of their leader, boss Nikolai Yemelyanov named Emelya, imposed a tribute of almost all small and medium businesses, to place their people in County government, bought the patronage of several senior security officials, writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.
The criminal elite believed the gang “emeli” thugs, but nothing to do with them, they could not; moreover, the killers of the group by order of the chief methodically exterminated “thieves in law” and their henchmen. The only survivor of a local lawyer at the time had to answer to the gathering, arguing that it is not sold Yemelyanov.
Ordinary citizens were terrorized so much so that OPG has long remained unpunished: no one dared to testify against the offenders. It got to the point, recall witnesses that drunken lads could easily squeeze random person’s car on the street or to go to a cafe and start firing into the air from the machine.
We calculate the “Emelianova” thanks to the investigators who noticed the similarity between a number of formally unrelated crimes. In the end, the core members of the brigade of seven people were detained, to gather in one place and send to court. However, the first jury’s verdict was shocking: Roslavl tale has justified, and those returned home safely, immediately demanding kryshuemyh companies tribute, accrued during their absence.
Soon, however, it turned out that the gang was tried with a bunch of procedural irregularities, the case was returned for retrial and this time the jury agreed that extremists should be planted. The twenty-third of July they reached a verdict: guilty of gangsterism, murders, hooliganism and infringement of life of law enforcement bodies, do not deserve leniency.
Emelya himself is still at large and hiding from the guards, however, the Investigative Committee claim that his capture, as well as the investigation of other crimes Roslavl OCG — only a matter of time.
As previously reported “FACTS” Oleg Shishkanov (known in criminal circles as Sescan), who was arrested on suspicion of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy and involvement in the kidnapping and murder of the Deputy, said that the serving time for it at the moment — the “one way ticket”.
