Hunting for hobos: new York beat to death a homeless
Four homeless people had beaten to death in Chinatown, and a fifth was seriously injured as a result of the debacle in Lower Manhattan. The tragedy occurred on Saturday, October 5.
Sources identified the alleged murderer as Rodriguez Randy Santos. Behind him are 14 arrests, including assault charges in may 2019.
The murder happened last night. About 1:50, the police arrived to a call about the attack on Bowery street, near street, Doyers that in Chinatown. They found two homeless people with a head injury.
The death of one man stated at the scene. Another 49-year-old victim was sent in critical condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
According to the authorities, police found three more victims around the corner on East Broadway. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two found in front of the store on East Broadway, and the third across the street.
It was then that police noticed the alleged killer. He held a bloodied metal object, presumably used in construction.
Police at the scene detained the 24-year-old silent man.
