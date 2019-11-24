Huntington-Whiteley shines in a striking photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been busy lately with numerous projects of his own, less doing advertising other brands. But photo shoots for glossy magazines continue to occupy an important part of her career. Especially important to her personally are shooting for Harper’s Bazaar: this publication was the impetus for the beginning of a fabulous career girls. Rosie often told about it in interview and at the ceremony the British version of gloss promised to always support your favorite magazine.
But this time the famous model has worked for the walnut edition. The creators of the photo shoot decided to focus on sexy girls, Jason Statham and its natural beauty. The clothes she picked up Frank, and sometimes provocative, in the spirit of the 90s. She tried on the dress with leopard print, worn with stockings and high gloves, a sexy black bodysuit draped over his red coat, black coat, patent leather, bulky jacket, worn on the naked body, and plenty of other stylish things.
The gloss was represented by 3 of the cover. At first, Rosie appeared in a black dress with a cutout opening the chest, and sandals on huge heels. Complement the black bow tights polka dot, bright makeup and wet hair. The second 32-year-old beauty dressed in black and yellow pants with a leather jacket-a leather biker jacket, under which only a black bra. Complete the look boots-Cossacks, sunglasses on a string. The model sits on a bright yellow car.
Third cover not less sexy. Rosie is dressed in plaid pants with a wide belt and a black bra. Over the shoulder she boldly threw a pink jacket. Complete bow Hoop earrings, boots, and hat. Special charm to the whole picture makes the fact that Rosie is sweeping the street.
Photos have already shown how the model itself and the gloss. So fans do not get tired to write my comments under the posts, admiring the beauty of Rosie and her style.