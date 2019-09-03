Hurricane Dorian approaching U.S. airports are canceling thousands of flights and closing
3 Sep travelers returning home after a long weekend or travel, was faced with another period of large-scale cancellations of flights — this time because of the approaching to the East coast hurricane Dorian. According to 15:00, U.S. airlines canceled nearly 1,800 domestic and international flights.
The most affected airports in Florida. In Orlando international airport as of 17:00 local time on 3 September cancelled 93%, or 366 flight, writes USA Today. 46% 179 flights or flights cancelled at the airport and according to tomorrow, 4 September.
Airport of Central Florida, a real magnet for tourists, ceased commercial operations at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Initially, the airport planned to close as early as labor Day, but the administration has a change of heart, although flights are still canceled lot. It is unknown when the planned renewal work.
According to reports FlightAware, at other airports, Florida September 3, canceled incoming and outgoing flights:
International airport Fort Lauderdale: 292 cancellation. The airport was closed at noon on 2 September and resumed service on the afternoon of 3 September. According to 17:00 local time in Fort Lauderdale is cancelled 50% or 169 flights.
Miami international airport: 136 cancellations. Airport representatives said that apprehension about the hurricane isn’t here anymore, but passengers warned of residual cancellations of flights.
International airport palm beach: 95 cancellations. Airport West palm beach flights stopped on 2 September. Originally, he planned to open on the afternoon of 3 September, but the reopening was postponed until the morning of September 4. The exact time is not known.
Travelers do not recommend buying tickets on flights to Florida or out of it, until the end of the confusion and disarray with the cancellation of flights.
During Tuesday gradually increased the number of canceled flights in the two main centres of airlines in the region — Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, and in Charlotte — American Airlines.
Also on the morning of Tuesday were canceled 367 flights at the international airport and Chicago O’hare and 42 at the international airport of Chicago midway.
Passengers are advised to check their airline flight status and try to rebook your tickets to another day, although some airlines have warned that their phone lines and other support channels are overloaded.
2 Sep United advised passengers not to go to the airport to overbooking, and use the airline’s website or customer service center.
If you are planning a trip to the region, you will be able to change your flight without penalty. Airlines have added new cities to the list of free rebooking, because the way Dorian and possible its impact on the region change.