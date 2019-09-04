Hurricane Dorian Causes ‘Pure Hell’ In Bahamas As It Approaches The U.S.
The Category 5 storm made landfall in the Bahamas over the weekend causing at least five deaths.
Moore confirmed that the island experienced Category 5 winds as predicted.
The ABC reporter has not sent a tweet from his account since Sunday. In the post, he shared video of Marsh Harbor, a town in Abaco Islands, Bahamas, that depicted a pre-Dorian view of the island as wind speed began to pick up. The reporter showed boats that had been left in the harbor as the storm approached the island.
According to a report from CNN, the storm has claimed five lives in the Bahamas as of Tuesday. CNN reported that a resident that was impacted by the storm said that the hurricane was “worse than what anyone on earth could have expected.”
Michael Hynes, who was described as being located in Freeport, the main city in Grand Bahama, described the hurricane as creating a train-sounding noise for more than 30 hours. He also said that he lost access to running water during the first night of the hurricane. Per CNN, the storm began to move northwest at 2 mph as of Tuesday.
Loading…
According to a report from The Hill, ABC News’ Marcus Moore is just one of a few U.S. reporters currently in the hurricane-ravaged islands.
The storm is approaching the United States, but since landfall in the Bahamas, it has weakened to a Category 2 storm. Despite weakening, however, Hurricane Dorian has actually grown in size, with hurricane-force winds extending some 60 miles outside of Dorian’s center. Tropical storm-force winds now span some 175 miles from the center of the Category 2 storm.
The storm had initially been feared to hit the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, which is still trying to make a full recover following 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which left the island devastated. Then, the storm’s path shifted and seemed like it would make landfall in Florida. While the storm is still expected to graze Florida and the southern states along the east coast of the United States, including Georgia and North Carolina, it seems that the Bahamas faced the hurricane at its strongest.