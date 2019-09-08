Hurricane “Dorian gray” has hit the canadian video elements
Deadly hurricane “Dorian”, which for several weeks is rampant in the United States, covered Canada.
In the provinces of new Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island (Canada) about 500 thousand people were left without electricity due to hurricane damage. Gusts of wind reached 43 m/s.
In Canada, hundreds of fallen trees and broken rooftops. The height of the waves on the coast during the passage of the element reaches 15 meters.
Another view of the Halifax Harbour as #Dorian2019 moves in. Video posted about two hours ago online by Joe Comeau. @CTVAtlantic #YHZ pic.twitter.com/7GZ9Xw1bur
— Ceilidh Millar CTV (@CeilidhMillar) September 7, 2019
In Halifax (Nova Scotia) wind gusts knocked a large construction crane that collapsed at a house under construction. On victims and victims while there is no information.
In Canada, “Dorian” has while the second category out of five.
Watch as Dorian’s winds send a crane crashing down in Halifax https://t.co/mr4w49v4t3 pic.twitter.com/MwRoL3472c
— CTV News (@CTVNews) October 8, 2019
We will remind, in the USA the national centre for monitoring hurricanes assigned element of the fifth category of power, and its experts have called the most powerful hurricane in modern history in this region.
According to the newspaper the Washington Post, “Dorian” shares the first place with the force of impact with the “Hurricane of labor Day”, which struck Florida on 2 September 1935.
Your first strike “Dorian” inflicted on the Bahamas, which killed five people.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter