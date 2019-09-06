Hurricane Dorian has caused dozens of tornadoes destroyed houses, at risk hundreds of thousands of Americans. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
For some regions of the U.S. tornadoes — a typical outbreak of severe weather that often occurs in late August and early September. But this time everything is much more serious: the hurricane Dorian gray has provoked and continues to create numerous dangerous tornadoes that have destroyed homes and left without electricity hundreds of thousands of Americans. The threat of a tornado and the warning is still relevant.
The danger of tornadoes in the United States persists, especially for the coastal areas of North & South Carolinas, writes the Washington Post. The first tornado began to swirl in the outer rain bands of hurricane Dorian on the morning of Thursday, 5 September, causing damage in the County of Brunswick, North Carolina. Another tornado passed near Myrtle beach, South Carolina, shortly before sunrise on the same day. The national weather service has registered more than five reports of tornadoes or waterspouts (tornadoes over water).
The vortex formed a few kilometers North-West of the County of Onslow, North Carolina, in which created a tornado, which flew the debris to a height of more than 1.5 kilometers. The radar shows that he was uncharacteristically strong for a tornado spawned by the tropical cyclone.
As said Today, citing CNN, a tornado formed by hurricane Dorian, which is less than 100 kilometers from the coast of the US destroyed several houses in North Carolina.
According to her, several tornadoes formed for a short time in the States of North and South Carolina. Some of them were powerful enough to destroy morning several houses and other buildings in the North of the state. Thursday at emerald Isle, North Carolina, observed a large vortex that destroyed homes and mobile homes.
To date, information on casualties or fatalities were reported. According to the National center for monitoring hurricanes of the USA, the risk of formation of tornadoes, especially in coastal areas, will continue throughout the day on Friday, September 6, and will also apply to Virginia.
Meteorologists warn: any person living or located to the North of the eye of the hurricane he must be ready to quickly find shelter if you hear the tornado warning. Tornadoes spawned by tropical cyclones develop very suddenly and have a very short duration. They are also usually hard to see due to low clouds in hurricanes.
Generated by a hurricane a tornado is the worst, but it’s pretty common variants of vortex weather events.
“Rotation generates a rotation,” says Andrew Freedman from the Capital Weather Gang. Rotating systems tend to carry a “built in” smaller vortices. This means that a small vortex phenomena — tornadoes, and the tornadoes — easy to rotate in the outer rain bands of the hurricane.
When the gusts of the hurricane moved inland, the winds at the lowest levels of the atmosphere are slowed, and the air rushes unhindered to the ground. This change speed/wind direction with height creates a snapshot. The effect is exacerbated by winds coming from the eye of the hurricane on the upper levels and extending in a clockwise direction, against surface inflows. The result? Areas of thunderstorms that extends through deep layers of the atmosphere, will receive a torsional force. Tornadoes develop at the same time easy dozens. The vast majority of all tornadoes associated with tropical cyclones, are at a distance of 250 km from the storm center.
Closer to the center of the hurricane may also have tornado-like mini-vortices, while the processes of their formation are quite different. They tend to be smaller and weaker, but can cause extraordinary damage being embedded in a background thread. Additional vortices are called tornadotorino vortices and rotating vortices can lead to extreme damage.
Tornadoes often become undervalued by the danger of tropical cyclones, which is overlooked because they often develop on the background of the more notable hurricane events. But the whirlwind inside a tornado can be as strong and destructive.
In some years in the United States, 10% or more of the annual number of tornadoes occur due to a hurricane or storm. Hurricane Ivan in 2004 brought no less than 117 tornadoes from Florida to Maryland. Then, a few weeks before, hurricane Frances formed 103 tornado. And in 1967, hurricane Beulah produced 141 impressive vortex phenomenon.
Meteorologists say that the epicenter of Dorian gray, once again weakened to a category out of a possible five on the Saffir — Simpson scale, is now 80 kilometers from the city of Charleston (SC). The speed of wind gusts as high as 48 m/s, the hurricane is moving North-northeast direction at a speed of 3.6 m/s. More than 250 thousand inhabitants of South Carolina on Thursday remained without electricity or experienced interruptions in the supply of electricity.
The hurricane has already claimed the lives of 30 people in the Bahamas, over 13 tysjach buildings were damaged or destroyed. According to Bloomberg, the island of Grand Bahama, where there are about 50 million people, was flooded by about 70%. All ports and airports on the Islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco are flooded or damaged, which makes evacuation of people.