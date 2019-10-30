Hurricane Dorian has cost Royal Caribbean $27 million
In July, August and September the total damage from hurricane Dorian has cost Royal Caribbean $ 27 million, says the company. And it’s not the final tally. Despite these costs, the representatives said about “record” profits for the third quarter.
The closer the storm, the cruise line closed 3 port in Florida and provided 6 ships to deliver cargo to the Bahamas and to evacuate people from Nassau. Royal Caribbean also donated $ 1 million to help, says Fox Business.
“Hurricane Dorian had unusual one-time impact on our financial performance, — is spoken in the statement of income of Royal Caribbean. The storm affected 16 flights and became the most destructive in the history of the company.”
According to the company, for the entire 2019 the impact of the storm will cost approximately $ 30 million.
Although the monetary costs associated with Dorian, Royal Caribbean announced “record” earnings in the third quarter to 4.20 dollars per share and adjusted earnings to $ 4.27 per share.
“Our business continues to thrive and surpass our expectations, said Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean. — Despite the fact that hurricane Dorian had a negative impact, higher demand for our brands and our key routes exceeded expectations. Excluding the impact of the hurricane, not only can we maintain our forecasts of yields, but also to increase them as a result of particularly high rates in the United States and China.”
Recall that hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in August, which led to the deaths of at least 61 people, the missing of hundreds of people and losses of $ 7 billion.