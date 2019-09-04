Hurricane Dorian moves along the coast of the United States. PHOTO. VIDEO. Constantly updated
Hurricane Dorian invasion began on the East coast of Florida Tuesday night. Before hurricane category 2 devastated the Bahamas, destroying thousands of homes and leaving tens of thousands of people without drinking water.
We collect the latest information about the hurricane and constantly updated the material.
13:00 the international Red Cross believes that hurricane Dorian has caused serious damage and destroyed 13,000 houses. Since it is difficult to contact people in the field, these figures are approximate. When the storm passes, the Bahamas will need assistance, as do other towns in the way of him. How to help can be found in our material.
When the storm approached the U.S., more than 2 million residents of Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolinas were in the areas in respect of which it was declared mandatory or recommended evacuation.
Dorian will move along the coast of the United States
“It is predicted that Dorian’s center will move near the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina from Thursday to Friday morning,” said National hurricane center.
“Over the next few days expect some weakening, but he still will remain a strong hurricane. Currently, weather conditions tropical storms affect areas North-East coast of Florida and should begin along the coast of Georgia later this morning,” added center on the morning of 4 September.
The center said that Dorian can cause significant storm surges, heavy rain and wind in four are exposed to products States.
The situation in the Bahamas
In the video, filmed aboard the International space station on Sunday afternoon, see the terrible scale of the hurricane he swept the Bahamas to the status of a category 5 hurricane.
The camera on the outside of the ISS filming the video, when the station was over the Caribbean sea, marking the hurricane in the form of well-defined circular mass of clouds swirling around a large center.
The airports are flooded and roads are impassable after a severe in the history of the island nation of the storm to the Bahamas. Hurricane-force winds and dirty flood waters destroyed or seriously damaged thousands of homes, people trapped in attics.
It was reported that some people had to cut holes in their roofs to escape the water, to get to the attic. Severe flooding has polluted many of the wells with salt water, which caused an urgent need of the Islands in the drinking water. Officials stated that 62 000 people were left without drinking water
“It’s total devastation. Apocalyptic,” said Leah head-Rigby, who runs a local group on liquidation of consequences of hurricane.
During a storm on the island, killing at least seven people, said Tuesday the Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert of Minis. He said that the death toll could rise.
“Let’s feel bad for the families of the victims. Let’s pray for them” — said the Prime Minister.
Most of the Islands now resembles a wasteland. Basic infrastructure has become useless. International airport, Grand Bahamas, for example, is under water. This is one of the challenges that rescuers faced in the midst of such destruction.
Floridians help the inhabitants of the Bahamas
Residents of South Florida are donating water, food and household items to the victims. On Tuesday, Floridians mass was to give banks with food, bottles of water and a box of diapers to the members of the two churches that sorted them before to send to the devastated Islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.
Some of the volunteers were desperately trying to send text messages to cousins, uncles, aunts and nephews, who survived a violent storm in their island homes.
Dorian moves from the Florida coast
National centre for the hurricanes said Wednesday that Dorian is moving North-West from the coast of Florida. As of Wednesday midnight, the storm was located 95 miles (154 km) East of the coast of Florida. The wind speed in parts of borax, under Florida, is 56 mph (90 km/h) with gusts up to 76 mph (122 km/h).
As of 00:30 on Wednesday in Florida were left without power more than 7,000 people.
The first death due to the hurricane on the U.S. mainland
For reasons related to the hurricane in Florida killed at least two people. 55-year-old man from Ocoee (FL) died Monday evening after falling out of a tree, which he tried to cut in anticipation of the arrival of a hurricane. Fire chief battalion Ocoee Edwin Yuman said the man fell after he climbed 15 feet (4.5 m) tree to cut the branches.
68-year-old man, who put plywood on the Windows of beachfront condominium at the time of preparation for the hurricane Dorian on Sunday afternoon, apparently, lost balance and fell, then died. He was identified by police as David Bradley. The police said that Bradley may have had a heart attack during the incident.
Anxious relatives are trying to contact loved ones in the Bahamas
Concerned relatives told CBS Miami that they’re scared after the are unable to contact loved ones in the Bahamas after hurricane Dorian.
Relatives say they were horrified after seeing the images of devastation and flooding, and was particularly shocked to see a photo of sharks swimming in the house of one of the victims of the hurricane in the Bahamas.
More than 2,400 reports of price gouging in Florida
Florida attorney General Ashley Moody has received more than 2,400 reports of price gouging because of the hurricane. One gas station was selling a pack of Nestle water Pure Life for the price of 9 dollars, more than twice the normal value of those goods.
At that time, as some may argue that the price increase merely reflects the difficulty of transporting goods during the storm, many States, including Florida, forbid retailers to increase the price of Essentials such as water and gasoline during the state of emergency, which was declared by the Governor Ron De Santis on August 28
People do not want to leave nursing homes in Florida
Almost a quarter of the population of Florida is over 60 years old; 93 nursing homes and seven hospitals were evacuated in anticipation of hurricane Dorian. More than 8 million older people live in the districts of the East coast of Florida and threaten him. But some residents don’t want to leave.
“I’m embarrassed,” said 96-year-old Patricia Laurencelle, when asked if she is worried about the impending storm. She Packed an overnight bag just in case, but while staying at home.
Trump endorsed the proclamation of emergency in North Carolina
The white house said that President trump on Tuesday night approved the request of North Carolina to proclaim an emergency. It authorizes the Department of homeland security and the Federal Agency for emergency management to coordinate all efforts in the state to assist when disaster strikes.