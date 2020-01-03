Hurricane-force winds, snow and danger on the roads: the weather ruin the weekend to residents of the U.S.
The first week of the new year in the North-West, and perhaps even two, will remember the heavy wind. In particular, one storm can cause significant strike from Friday evening to Saturday, according to Accu Weather.
Forecasters warn that there may be a lot of trouble with wind gusts in excess of possible hurricane strength (74 mph (119 km/h) or more). In the Cascade mountains, probably snow mound more than a foot (0.3 m) precipitation.
While a large part of the North-West was between storms during Friday, the core of strong winds and rain, according to forecasts, will start to move into Western Washington and Oregon on Friday night.
“By Saturday strong winds will shift to East and will cover all of Washington East of the Cascades and Northern Idaho and Montana,” said senior meteorologist of AccuWeather and American blogger on the US West, Brian Thompson.
In these areas are projected to frequent gusts of wind with a speed of 50-60 mph (80,5-95.5 km/h), the squall winds with speed of 100 mph (161 km/h) most likely on the passes in Montana and the foothills East of the Rocky mountains from Montana to southeastern Wyoming.
Motorists on highways 15, 25, 80, 82, 84 and 90 and U.S. highway 101 along the coast of Washington and Oregon will need to firmly hold the steering wheel to stay on the lane.
Damage of trees and interruptions in electricity supply may occur in areas with strong winds. Easy furniture, outdoor equipment and other loose objects intended for outdoor use must be removed before the termination of bad weather.
Possible delays of flights because planes are likely to be routed around areas with strong turbulence.
In Seattle and Portland, Oregon, from Friday evening to Saturday are forecasted gusts of 30-45 mph (48,2 — 72,4 km/h). Due to heavy rain and strong winds, the umbrellas will be useless and even dangerous.
Rainfall from the storm will probably be about 1-2 inches (2.5 — 5 cm) along the immediate coast and on the order of 0.25-0.75 inches along the corridor of I-5. Blowing vehicles and an increased risk of aquaplaning will be the main threats faced by drivers in this area.
In higher areas, the journey can be quite dangerous, as it is expected heavy snowfall.
“It will snow Friday night and Saturday and probably will fall in the Cascades by Saturday morning and will accumulate. This will lead to delays and restrictions in travel,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Originally a part of the snow can melt during falling onto the sidewalk. However, when the temperature drops and the snow continues to go rapidly, can develop a slippery snowy road conditions.
Despite the short duration of the storm, with the expected loss of the heavy snow during 6-12 hours, in the high part of the Cascades could accumulate a foot or more. Between the Northern Rocky mountains on Saturday night is expected 6-12 inches (15.24-30.48 cm) of snow.
In the mountains in the Northwest the risk of avalanches will remain high due to the combination of fluctuating levels of snow, for more heavy snowfall and strong winds.
On Wednesday, two riders on a snowmobile died after they avalanche near Seeley lake in Northwest Montana, according to KRTV. The third rider survived and was able to call for help.
Meanwhile, over the Appalachian mountains, a very likely transition from rain to snow, and it will occur with South-West to North-East.
A General coating to 3 inches (7.62 cm) of snow likely over the Central and southern Appalachians. Heavier snow is likely at elevations above 1800 feet above the mountains of West Virginia, Western Maryland and South Central Pennsylvania.
The probability of snowfall of 3-6 inches (7.62 mm-15.24 cm) is present from the Western and Northern new York to Western Maine.
Rain is likely to end on Saturday evening in Southeast Virginia.
A lot of rain may fall on parts of Kentucky, to can cause flooding in the cities.
Among the cities that may see an inch of snow, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Lima, Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio and Detroit.
Heavy rain and stormy gusts in the Southeast United States
It is projected that on Friday the temperature will be within a few degrees from a record high level in places like Orlando, FL; Columbia, SC; Wilmington, NC; and Savannah, Georgia. The records for these towns 86 (+30) installed in 2017; 79 (+26) in 1952; 77 (+25) in 2000; and 79 (+26) in 1952, respectively.
After record high temperatures, heavy rains and thunderstorms, sometimes powerful, will push the storm to the North-East Gulf and South Atlantic coast on Saturday morning.
It is expected that severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, will be very isolated.
By Sunday morning the temperature drops to 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-6 Celsius) over the southern Appalachian mountains, 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 Celsius) along the coast of Georgia and lower 40 Fahrenheit (+4 Celsius) in Central Florida.
Meanwhile, in South Florida, the warmest day is expected on Saturday with a record of high performance. But after reaching a record level of 87 (+30,5 Celsius), established in 1942 in Miami, temperatures by Monday morning will be from 40 to 50 degrees (+4,4 ..+10 Celsius).