Hurry, the priest was driving at 150 km/h (PHOTO)

The priest, to be late for the funeral, was arrested for speeding more than 50 km/h.

Police Sergeant, Ontario Kerry Schmidt said the driver was stopped Wednesday afternoon on Highway 400 in Toronto.

Police did not specify whether the charges against the priest charges, but Schmidt said in an interview that he was treated “with justice and compassion”.

“And finally, a policeman blessed him”, he added.

Schmidt asked his Twitter followers whether you should write the priest a penalty that 75% of respondents answered “Yes”.

“So, the police officer stopped the priest ⛪ today on the way to the funeral… (no joke) was in excess of 50 km/h��…should he get a penalty?

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 10, 2019

In Ontario, the drive faster than 50 km / h is considered speeding.

Motorists detained for such a violation, could face a fine of $ 10,000, immediate disqualification from driving vehicle for 7 days and the evacuation of the vehicle to the impound for a period of 7 days.