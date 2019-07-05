HUSBAND DIABETIC SAVED THE EASIEST RECIPE OUT OF THE NEWSPAPER!
This recipe saved my husband’s leg — thanks for the recipe!
My husband is ill with diabetes of the 2nd degree. In 2002, on June 23, he took the toes on his left foot, then the leg above the knee.
All the meds prescribed by the doctors, we took. But that began to swell the second leg. I was just in shock. We prescribed the medication “Berlition-300” tablets. Did not help.
Made 7 infusions of “Berlition-300”. But swelling and blueness on the right foot did not pass. I decided to try the recipes from the “healthy lifestyle”. In the 12-th issue in July 2003, an article was published Clara doroninoj a mug.
Whole swollen foot and leg up to the knee I smeared with honey. Then pulverize 4 tablets of aspirin and put them a leg up, smeared with honey.
The top three layers was put in the mug (the bottom side). Tied kerchief and put her husband to bed. Did 2 times a day. After 5 treatments swelling goes down. The leg became normal. Was cyanosis.
Next was to do the wrap at night only. For the winter fishes set aside the leaves of the burdock and now fill them with warm water. As soon as it becomes soft, make the wrap.
Dried burdock root use 1 teaspoon of brewed with boiling water and sing husband 0.5 Cup 15 minutes before eating. Sugar fell from 12 to 6.3.
Thanks Clara doroninoj, because her article has saved her husband’s second leg.
Burdock diabetes
Infusion of burdock roots in folk and official medicine treat diabetes.
It was established experimentally that the consumption of root increases the amount of glycogen in the liver, stimulates the production of proteolytic enzymes and improves pancreatic to develop insulin.
According to the research of the Ukrainian scientist S. Tomilina, burdock root fresh and in the form of liquid extract showed brilliant results.
Give diabetics recipe effective collection.
Recipe
Equal parts of: burdock root, the leaves of bean pods, blueberry leaves, the leaves of walnut, 1 liter of water.
Preparation method: take 4 tbsps of the mixture, cover with cold water, to insist 12 hours. Boil for 5 minutes, infuse hour, filter. Take 3/4 Cup 5 times a day an hour after eating.
In many countries, the roots of burdock are used in the treatment, especially love it in Bulgaria, Poland, Austria, Germany. But a special attitude to the burdock in China and Japan. Chinese medicine uses all parts of the plant, even the seeds, they treat edema of various origins. Well, in Japan, burdock is cultivated generally in the gardens, the finest variety is called “gobo”.
Moved burdock to Japan from China as a medicinal herb before the X century. Japan and France, the only country in the world where burdock is cultivated for food.
In Japanese cuisine, burdock and rice – the perfect combination, the rice must be cooked in the East, on the water without adding salt. Neither the Europeans nor the Americans do not like the odor of burdock and special feeling on your teeth when raskusyvanii, which is due to the presence of inulin and fiber cellulose.
The content of these substances burdock ranks first among all vegetables, they, among other things, help cleanse the stomach. Because of these qualities, burdock is extremely popular in Japan as a low-calorie product for different dishes.
Recipe Japanese
Fresh burdock leaves – 300 g, onions – 80 g rice – 50 g, butter – 40 g, 1 litre water, salt and spices to taste.
Preparation: let the water boil, add rice and cook until tender. Meanwhile, lightly fry in butter the onion, add it and the crushed leaves of burdock to rice. Add salt and spices. Boil the soup for 2-3 minutes, after 15 minutes you can bring to the table.
Young leaves are used for soups and salads, and the roots of the first year are eaten raw, boiled, baked, fried, put in the soup instead of potatoes, they even replace the side. In France, prepared from burdock absolutely stunning dishes, I recommend the diabetic gourmet salad gourmet.
Recipe French
Burdock root – 100 g green onions – 50 g horseradish root – 30 g of young leaves of the currant – 20 grams French mustard 20 g, sour cream – 50 g, salt to taste.
Method of preparation: washed burdock root dipped in boiling water for 5-7 minutes. Finely chop, add chopped onion, red currant leaves, grated horseradish and mustard, sour cream, salt. The French served with braised veal.