Husband Gaitana told the story of their acquaintance
Recently the family Gaitana was a joy — the daughter of singer Sapphire-Nicole celebrated the day of birth.
In a candid interview to the program “Morning with inter” the singer told about the celebration and getting to know her husband, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hochu.ua.
Earlier, the audience admired the output Gaitana with her daughter, and the baby has already celebrated its second birthday. In honor of this event the singer and her husband shared a touching story of meeting and details of the celebration.
As it turned out, with her husband, sound-producer Alexander Smart, the singer joined music. According to men, they met 25 years ago.
Here is what Alexander: we First met 25 years ago, it was some shot, I was standing in, she played on her guitar. The second time we met many years later. I lived in America, in new York. Arrived in Kiev for two weeks to visit my mom. Met a friend and arranger, he says: “Doing a very good singer to the song, but something didn’t work”. I came, helped, and said, “the Vocals need to be rewritten”. She sang again. And here, you see, for two years our child.
To celebrate the second anniversary of Sappi-Nicole, the artist invited the animators had a lot of children’s entertainment and a bubble show. The hero of the occasion congratulated the relatives and invited guests.
Among them was the crew of the show “Morning with inter”. In an interview with reporters mother Gaitana, Tatiana Hessami, mentioned that her nanny doesn’t trust, so she helps with child care.
When necessary, Gaitana invites me to help, I come for a day, two, three. Sometimes grandma comes second. We change.
Few people know that Gaitan and Alexander for two years in official marriage. Big wedding, the pair did not suit, was limited to romantic dinner for two.
My father is originally from Africa, so he wants us to have a wedding in Congo. And we are waiting for him to come to us to Kiev. You know, he gave Nicole middle name is Sapphire. We really like it.
Now Gaitana large creative plans. As her daughter grew up, the singer is ready to actively support and is already planning tours.