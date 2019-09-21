Husband of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk for the first time commented on her illness
The husband of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is in the hospital struggling with cancer of the brain, Petr Chernyshev for the first time commented on her condition. The words of the skater gave his colleague Alexander Yagudin. In the program “Let them talk” he confirmed that even in the summer, often seen an ambulance in a country house Zavorotnyuk. Also, Yagudin said that he tried to contact Chernyshev, and I texted him.
“I wrote to her husband… But he didn’t answer. The message was not read”, — said the athlete.
Later he tried to call Chernyshev. On the issue of Anastasia Peter answered shortly: “Pray” and allegedly hung up. Said Yagudin.
It has criticized and blamed that it is promoted on someone else’s grief. They say that “revelation” in the program he got a tidy sum.
Olympic champion Maxim Trankov and Yagudin is accused of lying.
“As far as I know, no official statements from the family of Anastasia and Petya had not done, so any comments I give. I think you should address this question to Yagudin, who likes to sell themselves on other people’s tragedies,” he said in comments to CP, and added that Pyotr Chernyshev and Alexei Yagudin never been friends, and always have been competitors.
Recall. Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is on a medical ward of a private clinic in Moscow. She’s conscious and breathing on one’s own. The Russian businessman has denied rumors that the actress in critical condition and was in a coma. Now she’s really in serious condition, but the chances of recovery are.
Native Anastasia continues to not comment on her condition.
