Husband of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk removed all her photos, forcing the think about the worst
Husband the stars of the TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Petr Chernyshev, who, according to rumors, wanted to leave her before the disease suddenly removed from your account in Instagram all publications.
When it disappeared, and images, which he captured with his wife Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, writes a portal”.ru”.
Besides Peter Chernyshev unsubscribed from all friends, who followed his life through the social network.
Looking at a blank page wife Anastasia Zavorotnyuk fans are beside themselves. Coupled with the terrible gossip that are now being circulated in the media and social networks, the actions of the skater is forced to think about the bad.
Pyotr Chernyshev solution to empty personal instagram account did not comment.
We will remind, on the eve of the relatives had to make a denial about the death of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. According to some, the star of the series “My fair nanny” is in a Moscow hospital recovering. Gossip about the death of a celebrity spread after the Network appeared the screenshots of some of the correspondence. In conversation, a person, a relative of which is in the same hospital as the star, said that the car crash died.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the family friend Zavorotnyuk stated that the health of the stars of the series “My fair nanny” has improved: gone headaches and appetite improved.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter