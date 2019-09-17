Husband of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk visited her in the hospital (video)
The husband of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with brain cancer, Peter Chernyshev visited his wife in hospital.
September 17, Chernysheva noticed in one of Moscow hospitals, reports the Moscow 24 TV channel.
so the journalists decided: Zavorotnyuk is in intensive care of this clinic.
“Peter Chernyshov tried to remain unnoticed. Cap was stretched almost to his eyes, he quickly tried to escape, to avoid unnecessary questions”, — the correspondent of the channel.
Recall that the Zavorotnyuk, according to rumors, the last stage of cancer. The actress fell into a deep coma. Her organs are failing, so intensive treatment is stopped the body can not cope.
Doctors also refused surgery. Many experts note that the actress not be saved.
