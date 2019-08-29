Husband of Catherine Kuchar became the people’s artist of Ukraine
The husband of a famous ballerina Catherine Kuchar, who is the judge of the project “Dances with stars z”, the Prime Minister of the National Opera Alexander Stoyanov was awarded the honorary title people’s artist of Ukraine. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine. About Tom Alexander announced on his page in Instagram.
“The most important thing for an artist is when the viewer is filled with feelings when the viewer is experiencing or is happy with him when the full room and feel the relevance. My wife and I traveled with performances by virtually the entire world. Saw a lot of interesting performances and performers, world premieres and rising stars. And almost always there was a desire to show it in Ukraine. The last few years trying to work in this direction, and you know, I like this. New world premiere in our theatre, one of the best ballerinas and ballet dancers from the best dance theaters come to us… And I am happy and grateful that our government notes and supports the commitment in the development of culture. After all, the title of people’s artist, I must admit, stimulates to great deeds” — written by Stoyanov.
He has also poironizirovat that folk artists are allowed a place at Baikove cemetery.
“My wife can “settle” together, but they say that there no longer exists free space”, — said Stoyanov.
We will remind, Alexander Stoyanov is an artist of ballet of National Opera of Ukraine, has toured worldwide. He also invited the artistic Director of the Kharkiv theater “East of the Opera”.
