Husband of Lily Rebrik tried themselves in new roles
Liliya Rebrik and her husband Andrew Wild inseparable at home and on vacation. Though they are a people of different professions, but once fate brought them through the work, because the presenter and choreographer, met on a dance project and fell in love without memory. Now came teledive to show the man she loved all the charm of his profession. So, Andrew one air became the co-host of charming wife. What happened, Lily said on the instagram page.
TV presenter has published a series of romantic images taken near the building of the TV channel “Ukraina”, which runs the star. Andrew hugged his wife in a colorful short dress and whirled her in his arms. Happy celebrity laughed heartily and enjoyed pleasant moments.
She told me that Andrew was terribly nervous before the live airing, but it was a nice bonus after the end of the program, the couple danced together for the fans.
"Today Andrew was on 'Morning with Ukraine' as a co-host! He was very nervous! He stepped into my world of television, and later I stepped into his: the dances!" — asked Lily.
She later posted a spectacular video of a fun and passionate dance with her husband and shared a life hack for those who are not good at choreography.
"Life hack called 'WHAT TO DO IF YOU DON'T KNOW HOW TO DANCE RIGHT': grab the hands of your partner, and dance together. Thank you Andrew Wild! Hold me always!" signed touching footage leading.
So romantic and touching photos and videos could not leave indifferent fans of the pair. They shared impressions of the debut of the choreographer as a TV presenter and admired the starry family.
“You are a beautiful couple! Happiness to you”, “you got it! It was interesting to watch. You umnichki!”, “Well done! You are THE BEST leading! Just FIRE!”, “Be always so!”, “VI superb!”, “You are very cool!”, “VI tak krasiv zvazheni schaslivi. Happiness that inspiration You”, “the Incredible lead! Very beautiful, talented, gentle pair,” “the Most harmonious couple. Beautiful!”, — could not hold back emotions commentators.