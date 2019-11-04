Husband of Lolita Milavskaya responded to allegations of cheating and called his version of the divorce
The husband of singer Lolita Milavskaya Dmitry Ivanov, who initiated the divorce, has responded to accusations of cheating and called his version of the breakup. Coach squash said that their marriage did not survive the test of separation, they allegedly Lolita moved away from each other and failed to maintain feelings.
“Our modern pace in the city affects the life. A kind of inevitability. Repeatedly tried to talk, sat down at the table, but did not understand each other, not heard. And wine, both are unable to save feelings. When you rarely see each other, it becomes less common ground, common themes, there is a distance… All of this is repeated from year to year,” — said Ivanov in an interview with “StarHit”.
He says that the inevitability of divorce Milavskaya long predskazala astrologer. He also admitted that the singer didn’t want to have a child.
The accusations of infidelity he denies. Says that began to meet with Olga after I broke up with Lolita. They say that journalists all twisted and wrong presented to his wife.
He also categorically denies that he lived on his wife and kept a mistress for her money. He assured that is not going to take out quarrels from a log hut and married is not going to.
We will remind, earlier Dmitry was spotted at a friend’s wedding with a new companion. Lolita divorce has been tough and was offended at her husband. She called him a leech and a bloodsucker. Recently the singer announced that it intends to recognize the marriage of Ivanov fictitious.
