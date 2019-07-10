Husband of Regina Todorenko has shared a unique video of the wedding
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov on 3 June was celebrated by the luxury Italian wedding in Sorrento. Prazdnik lasted three days, and all guests had to adhere to pre-established dress code. The celebration took place in the most beautiful place of Italy – Villa store. Of course, the wedding, the newlyweds flew a pretty penny, but it was truly memorable and romantic. Vlad decided to show a unique picture of the celebration to Instagram.
In the short video, the bride and groom sit in the center of the composition directly on the grass, and behind them the guests in white attire laugh and throw up the hat. Decorations for a group photo was a painting, greenery, location.
“Our big Italian family!” – succinctly and concisely signed frame Vlad.
Fans of the pair have written a lot of compliments for newlyweds and their guests, and also asked why the lens of the operator is not hit the son of Regina and Vlad – 7-month-old Michael, who also attended the wedding of their parents.
“Super photo, where’s this baby?”, “Where’s the chief guest?”, “Together, You are fantastic, What a beauty!”, “Lucky for you Regina. With her new, bright, good colors began to play. Better, in my opinion”, “it is possible to watch endlessly!”, “What are you cool! Well done! Happiness, love, happiness to you!” — left warm wishes commentators.