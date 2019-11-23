Husband of Regina Todorenko revealed cute family photos
Vlad Topalov enjoys its new status — last year, the Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko gave him a son and an artist enjoys and walks with the baby. In a new photo in Instagram, the singer touched the charming family idyll.
The photo shows Regina and her son Michael, whom the family often referred to Michael. The kid, who in December will be a year, sitting on the fluffy carpet in the nursery. It’s a nice pajama top, and his star mom got baby sunglasses and carefully holds them by the hand to fall. She is also in home clothes, and her hair gathered in a sloppy bun. The pretty boy is holding a sunglasses case.
“My gang! My love! My soul! My pack! Boiiiiiiiiiii!!! My sweet ass!” — emotionally commented on a delicate frame Topalov.
Of course, netizens began struggling to melt this adorable home photos and touching recognition of Vlad. Many also said that the baby looks just like his daddy.
- Such a cool kid
- I thought one of their so-affectionately referred to!)))
- Krasotulki
- What a delicious baby
- Sweet
- How many miminost, how nice to see these posts
- Baby!
- You have a very nice wife,take care of her
- Handsome fellow!!
- LTL Vlad z muminki ochima
- Michael is growing by leaps and bounds, handsome
- Son your copy @vladtopalovofficial
- Son a copy of Vlad )
- What a cutie
- What lovely people you are