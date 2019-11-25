Husband of Regina Todorenko said about her the whole truth
Vlad Topalov tirelessly speaks about his love for Sonny to Michael, or Michael as he was called home, as well as energetic and charming wife Regina Todorenko. Presenter admits that the birth of the boy is changed the singer, and indeed she began to many things treated differently.
For example, it became more collected, pushed their own interests on the backburner, but became more restless and anxious than before. It was Vlad’s turn to share a revelation about his wife. He has published in a touching Instagram post, which honestly told me what my mom was Regina.
The actor said that before the birth of Mike and could not imagine how much effort and troubles connected with maternity. He saw how Regina is trying for a baby, however, she masterfully combines career, work, self-development and care of their families.
“Before my son, I can’t imagine what a Titanic work — to be a mother. Regina does not sleep for almost a year! At all. She hadn’t slept a single night for a whole 365 days!!! This is unbelievable and simply incomprehensible. However, she manages to take care of me about our son, about all my relatives, all MY relatives, all my and his friends. Time to go to courses on child swimming, child psychology, child something. Manages to remove his show, to learn, to go to the trainings, to make sure that I went to trainings, yoga, swimming, sports… I can go on for a long time, since it is only a partial list, but you are unlikely to believe me,” said Vlad.
The singer is always ready to appreciate his wife and give her compliments. “I admire her EVERY day. I go to sleep — she still handles cases, I Wake up — she was with her son. So I take pictures whenever and wherever. After all, our mother is the most beautiful ALWAYS!”
Subscribers Topalov after his words are unable to stay away and wrote a lot of compliments bezdnoy pair.
- Vlad, very happy for your family, you have a super wife who gave you a son. Regirock, you’re a very good mommy
- The most important thing that You appreciate! Take care of your wife
- Well said, well done. And Regina, you have a really catchy, I guess, where the motor is. Take good care of her
- How nice it is when a man sees all the works and achievements of its women. Happiness to Your family
- It’s perfect!
- Always be together, forever