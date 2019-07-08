Husband of Regina Todorenko shared touching video from the wedding
Vlad Topalov sing for Regina Todorenko at their wedding, which took place on 3 July in Italy. In his Instagram singer posted a touching video in which he dedicated a famous hit favourite, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Recall that recently, Regina todorenko shared with followers funny video in which showed pre-wedding excitement. Vlad also decided to make subscribers more touching moment important for them to Regina day.
In the short video, the lovers are captured during the celebration of his marriage. Vlad played for his wife the song John legend – All of me what leading said loved dancing and hugs.
Fans of the star couple video delighted. “This is wonderful!” “Why I cry”, “Vlad violently in love”, “Forever love!”, – write in the comments of the post members Topalov.