“Husband perfect nanny”, the ex-lover Zavorotnyuk refused to comment on her illness: name…
Famous Russian Director and producer Sergei Zhigunov has expressed dissatisfaction with the media hype around the disease of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, with whom he starred in the TV series “My fair nanny”.
Such a statement he made in conversation with the publication Nation News.
He refused to comment further on the situation with suffering from cancer with a colleague, explaining what about him, “stretch the truth”.
“To me, of course, but I will not comment, sorry. About me and misinterpret everything, so now I just keep quiet, I’m sorry,” — leads edition of the words of the producer.
As you know, in recent weeks, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk chained huge public attention. On the state of fighting brain cancer, the actress added a lot of information of varying degrees of reliability. The silence of relatives gives rise to speculation. In particular, there were alarming news about the fact that the treatment Zavorotnyuk discontinued because the doctors see no possibility to cure the “perfect nanny”.
The newspaper reminds that Zavorotnyuk and Zhigunov linked not only working relationships, but also romantic. They dated from 2004 to 2008, but for unknown reasons left. Despite the breakup, Sergey always spoke Nastya extremely positive, emphasizing that she is a bright personality, which tend to come up with stories myself, but not in the case of severe illness.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Moscow came the first husband of actress Olaf Schwarzkopf — he wants to apologize to Anastasia. The man sincerely regrets that during the joint life did not give her what she wanted. German Olaf Schwarzkopf was older than 11 years experience. He immediately took the young Anastasia Zavorotnyuk to the Registrar. Every step of the actress he was shot on a home camera. A year after the wedding, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk filed for divorce and abandoned by the husband for the whole country voiced her female secret.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter