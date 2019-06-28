Husband sent his wife to jail because of requests to clean the house
In England, in the County of North Yorkshire woman was detained by the police for what she asked her husband to help clean the house, writes Lenta.ru.
58-year-old Valerie Sanders was detained for 17 hours after she asked her husband Michael to spend less time training and to help her around the house. After Valerie several times and asked my husband to vacuum and clean in the backyard to their house the police arrived.
Michael accused his wife of violent behavior towards him. The woman was detained, and the case was transferred to court. According to Valerie, after her husband got a job in a fitness club, he was no longer interested in any classes, except for bodybuilding. The woman had spent in almost a day and said that she was treated like a real criminal.
In turn, the husband argues that the wife put pressure on him and didn’t support his initiatives, and Michael began to feel even worse. The employment center staff which came up, Michael noticed the change in his mood.
“We stopped spending time together. I was working, and he went in for sports from early morning until late at night. I just didn’t see Michael, — the woman told. I left a note asking me to get out in the backyard. But he spent four hours cleaning my car, of course, it angered me”.
Later, Michael moved all of his charges, the trial of his wife did not take place. Valerie Sanders has been released and now the couple is divorce.