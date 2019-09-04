Husband set the camera and found out that his wife works at home as he is at work
Many men think that women on maternity leave doing nothing, playing myself with the baby and sleep. Exactly the same thought and a man from Taiwan, unfair considering the fact that is obliged to work while his wife just spends time with the child.
Once colleagues suggested our hero to install home video camera. So the man did, and then, looking at the record, was really shocked. He saw that in fact the wife never spends idle: she takes care of the baby and performs a variety of work around the house. My husband was so moved by the video that immediately repented of their thoughts and posted online a lot of positive words. He has opened my eyes.
Under a collage of screenshots from the video the man attributed the appeal to those who, like himself, think that their wives around the clock rest. He encouraged others to think about the fact that sometimes working moms are no less severe and sometimes even more tedious.
Post severoceska, and many men really looked at the situation from a different angle. Due to this, the world has become less resentful of men: they appreciated the work their wives and began to love them even more.
And our hero from Taiwan now wants to earn money to hire a maid, and allow my wife to rest a little, because she works almost constantly.