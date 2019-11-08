Husband Zavorotnyuk supported one of the richest women of Russia (photo)
Russian business lady Svetlana Yermolov was supported by husband, a cancer patient Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Peter Chernyshov after the show on the ice.
So, on the page group support actress Zavorotnyuk appeared in Instagram photo on which Svetlana Yermolov holding hands Chernyshev.
“For the support and caring big heart, optimism, friendship, belief — thank you, our dear Svetlana” — written by the relatives of the car crash.
Ermolova itself also published several frames.
View this post in Instagram
Yermolov is one of the richest and successful women in Russia. She entered the list of twenty-three of the most successful and worthy women Russia by the end of 2017, and also became the owner of an honorary title “the Best Manager in the restaurant business”.
Furthermore, Yermolov — Vice-President of a company that has been supplying fish and seafood.
Earlier, Chernysheva were supported by Tatiana Navka — wife of the press Secretary of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov.
