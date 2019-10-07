Husky threw a tantrum during a visit to the vet
October 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
It is no secret that most Pets are trips to the vet without enthusiasm, not realizing what an important and useful work doctors do.
That’s the main character funny video appeared on the Internet, very scared when he first brought to the vaccine.
Rolling his eyes and opening mouth, the young husky began to emit a deafening screech, filled with the most unspeakable despair. However, this did not prevent the doctor to make the animal a shot.