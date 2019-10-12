Hybrid and plug-in Toyota RAV4 in 2021 will debut in Los Angeles
Toyota released the first image of the hybrid plug-in RAV4 2021 in anticipation of the debut at the motor show in Los Angeles on November 20.
The company has not talked a lot about the model but confirmed that it will be “the most powerful RAV4”. Toyota was not ready to disclose technical details, but said that the crossover will be a “strong acceleration, agile handling and impeccable style.”
At the moment, little is known about the model but it is expected that it will use the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that RAV4 Hybrid . It produces 176 HP and 163 Nm of torque.
The power plant will be represented by an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. It is expected that the latter will be large enough to give the model the ability to drive solely on electric up to 48 km., there is No information about how powerful is the motor, but the total capacity of the RAV4 PHEV exceed 203 HP
As for style, nothing much to talk about, because a hybrid variant of the plug-in is fully compliant with the RAV4. However, it will obviously be different modified front bumper, plug-in hybrid badge, and vertical fog lamps.
Previous spy photos have also shown that the crossover will be a charging port mounted above the rear wheel on the passenger side.
Next month we find out more details, but the model is certainly interesting, since it lacks basic hybrid crossovers with interchangeable modules, with the exception of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.