Hybrid BMW M140e will be the most powerful “penny”

| August 9, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Гибридная BMW M140e станет самой мощной «копейкой»

In 2020, the Bavarian brand will present the most powerful version of BMW 1-Series.

The debut of the BMW M140e plug-in hybrid will take place next year. The novelty will become the most powerful version in the family. The hatchback will be equipped with 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine and electric motor, total power output of approximately 400 HP and 500 Nm of torque.

Powerful new “penny” is also equipped with a battery capacity of 35 kWh and a special water injection system in the intake manifold, allowing in the shortest possible time to reduce the temperature in the combustion chamber and increase the boost pressure and performance.

Note that the same set of units got “charged” BMW M4 GTS.

