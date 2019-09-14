Hybrid crossover BMW “lit up” without camouflage
BMW started road tests of a hybrid version of the crossover BMW X2. This is evidenced by the spy photos, available on the Internet. Moreover, X2 PHEV BMW photographed without camouflage.
Judging from the photos, BMW X2 hybrid looks almost will not differ from the standard version with the internal combustion engine. However, minor design changes may still be, so to finally close this issue yet.
If PHEV BMW X2 will follow the example of other BMW cars with a rechargeable hybrid powertrain, it will be called xDrive25e. Its powerplant will receive a three-cylinder 1.5 l turbo engine and an electric motor. What is the capacity of this power plant – we still don’t know. In China BMW X1 xDrive25Le just equipped with such hybrid power plant. Her power is 231 HP and 382 Nm of torque. Transmission – six-speed “automatic”.
Since BMW X2 PHEV technically similar to the hybrid X1, the Bavarian company should not be any difficulties with its development and production. In General, BMW is somehow not very worried about what this new declassified before the official premiere. Otherwise, why photospin noticed her completely without camouflage?
When will the official premiere X2 PHEV is not known. It is not excluded that already this week at the Frankfurt motor show.