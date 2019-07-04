Hyde-the Guayas, British Columbia, had registered the earthquake (PHOTOS)

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude occurred in the area of the archipelago of Haida-the Guayas, British Columbia, off the West coast on Wednesday evening.

The USGS reports that the earthquake occurred about 9: 30 local time.

It is reported that the earthquake epicenter was 196 km West-southwest of Bella Bella at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Service earthquakes Canada reported that the vibration is “slightly felt” in the Northern part of Vancouver island and the nearby mainland territories.

The report also says that the earthquake was recorded at 353 kilometers southwest of Kitimat, British Columbia, and 581 kilometers West-Northwest of Vancouver.

The service did not alert about the likelihood of a tsunami or the threat of landslides.