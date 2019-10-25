Hydration and beauty: the best drinks for skin
Everyone knows that beauty is skin needs moisture. It doesn’t have to be just water. There are other drinks that can help in moisturizing. What? Read the material.
Water
Water is the best source of moisture on the ground. It is the basis of all drinks, beneficial for the skin.
Milk
The skin is very healthy drinks that have carbohydrates, fats and proteins. From this point of view milk is much better than drinking water. Because this drink has nutritional value and nourishes the skin with essential elements. The fact is that substances are better absorbed in the stomach, including moisture.
Tea or coffee with milk
These drinks without sugar and other sweeteners are very useful for the skin. They should eat every day to improve the skin condition.
Sports isotonic
They are useful for the skin is not only if sports. They are compulsory for those who have a deficiency of minerals and trace elements. And they are known to have a beneficial effect on the skin condition.
Coconut water
The composition of this drink is approaching the composition of the blood plasma. There are a lot of nutrients. In addition, this drink has a lot of vitamins and antioxidants that will allow you to feel better and to make the skin more beautiful and hydrated.
Broths
Very useful for skin broth — vegetable, meat. Also beneficial for skin condition liquid soups. Especially effectively they work in the cool autumn weather, as these drinks warm, humidify, saturate without the extra calories.
Smoothies
Most effective vegetable smoothies. These drinks are large, well saturated in fiber. The body gets plenty of fluids due to the fact that they spend a lot of time in the stomach and intestines.