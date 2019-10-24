Hyena rescued wild boar from the leopard (video)
The reserve is South Africa tourists filmed the curious video. It leopard attacks wild boar-warthog. Animals approximately the same size, come in a fierce battle. Leopard, ichiryusai, tilt boar and presses it to the ground. However, the squeal of the victim attracted the attention of another predator.
“Just when we thought that the warthog all over, from the bushes appeared a hyena and ran to him squealing,” — said the guide-Ranger Daniel Hitchings. At the approach of the hyena, the leopard was distracted, loosened his grip and growled. The warthog immediately took the opportunity and escaped, thoroughly napadov leopard fangs. Wild boar immediately rushed to run. And the leopard and the hyena remained in the result of this day without lunch.
However, Hitchings says that the leopard then for two days they watched the burrow where he took refuge wounded boar. In the end the leopard dug it and pulled the warthog, however, again intervened on duty nearby hungry hyenas stole his prey.
