Hymer presented the camper’s DuoCar

The company Hymer, the leader in the production of vans in Germany, just announced, that their prototype DuoCar’s ready for production.

Based on a new chassis and shown to the public at the Caravan salon 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, with all the opinions and suggestions of enthusiasts has undergone many improvements, and two years later, Hymer’s DuoCar looks damn cool.

The purpose of Hymer was to transform the compact space S DuoCar in comfortable and spacious for a couple people, and for a long time to provide the necessary luxury and comfort away from the bustle of the city.

Hymer reasonable used space, is located in the centre of the bed — transformer, a large bathroom with a closet in the back, and a long kitchen (2 m) with fridge, gas hob and retractable fittings. In addition, the DuoCar cabin S equipped with swivel seats.

With this van you can go on an adventure for a week because the Hymer has equipped its Autonomous heater of salon, which are able to operate from diesel fuel and batteries for 9 days using the system Smart Battery System.