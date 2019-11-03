Hypertension, diabetes, cancer, arthritis: in the treatment of diseases to use the nutrition
A number of diseases can ease or even help to cure, eating the right food, this was stated by German experts. Their arguments and recommendations published portal Focus Online.
“Almost every disease can affect purposeful change in eating habits,” says dietitian Mathias Riedl.
Riedl and his colleagues said the food can give therapeutic effect in cases of diseases such as hypertension, migraines, rheumatism, arthritis cancer and other.
Hypertension. Excess weight, inactivity, stress or genes increase the pressure in the blood vessels, increasing the risk of stroke or heart attack. From the point of view of science most effectively reduces high blood pressure diet on the principle of the DASH diet. This diet recommends a daily intake of five servings of fresh vegetables and fruits, and also allowed rice, pasta and whole-wheat bread, lentils. Such a diet rich in potassium, which improve the condition of blood vessels. According to experts, the DASH diet helps to reduce systolic blood pressure by 11 mm Hg.St.
Diabetes. The blood sugar level increases, first of all, unhealthy lifestyles, experts say. To mitigate this, they recommend eating foods that require slow and prolonged absorption. First of all it is protein foods: meat, eggs, milk, fish, nuts, legumes. Also useful vegetables, healthy oils and fruit. Starchy foods such as rice or pasta should be consumed only in small portions, and meals made with white flour, sweets, it is better not to drink at all.
Osteoarthritis. In this disease there is a deterioration of the articular cartilage that leads to joint pain and limited mobility. For protection, experts advised to introduce food more foods containing anti-inflammatory agents. Biologist Wolfgang Feil is very beneficial in this respect, two daily tablespoons of chopped herbs (mint, thyme, cumin, fennel), and besides them – turmeric, ginger, berries, vegetables and fish.
Cancer. Smoking, heredity, viruses, ultraviolet rays, as well as random errors in cell division can lead to transformation of healthy cells into tumor. Scientists have concluded that cancer cells love sugar: carbohydrates, particularly simple, give them the energy for the growth of the tumor. Currently the most effective anti-cancer method is kettiya – diet, focusing on fats and protein. At the same time, experts note that long-term studies on the impact of cattily do not exist.
Migraine. There is no diet, which would be equally well established for all patients with migraine, but some of the advice doctors give. For example, this advice: eat regularly and at certain times of the day. This technique maintains a constant blood sugar level, which have a great impact on the nervous cells involved in mechanisms of migraines. In addition, you need to avoid to use pears, strawberries, red wine, chocolate, aged cheese: they enhance the activity of histamine, can cause headaches.
Irritable bowel. People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) suffer from flatulence, diarrhea or constipation, without any organic causes. German doctors suggest for the manifestation of unpleasant symptoms to exclude from the diet of sugar and sweets, bread, dairy products, stone fruit, cabbage. To handle that kind of power you need from six to eight weeks.
Rheumatism. In rheumatoid arthritis the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues. Ill people suffer from swollen and inflamed joints. Experts recommend that those struggling with rheumatism, be sure to eat fish — salmon, herring, sardines, halibut, mackerel. Contained in fish omega-3 fatty acids are harmful to the components that stimulate the arthritis. Also for rheumatism need to be careful with foods of animal origin such as meat and sausage: they contain arachidonic acid, which nourishes the joint pain.