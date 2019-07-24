Hypertension in youth significantly increases the risk of heart disease
This risk remains elevated, regardless of, whether people reduce their pressure with medication or not. These findings all the more alarming when you consider that the number of young hypertensives in the world is constantly growing.
The presence of stable high blood pressure after 20 and 30 years greatly increases the risk of heart disease later in life. It does not matter, take any of the young hypertensive patients control their disorder with medication or not, as found by American scientists from Columbia University. Their study is yet another confirmation that young age is a critical period in which high blood pressure or high cholesterol have an especially harmful effect on the body.
Us scientists used data from 6 large studies, which involved more than 36,000 people. Signs of high blood pressure for people over 18. It turned out that young people, who carefully monitored the blood pressure and cholesterol had the lowest risk of coronary heart disease, heart failure and stroke. Experts call this study a Wake-up call that should force the medical community to pay more attention to the pressure the youngest patients.
Unfortunately, today’s young people still sincerely believes that hypertension is a disease of pensioners. Meanwhile, today already 10% of the victims of hypertension under the age of 30 and 35% under the age of 40. The sooner a person learns about this disorder and will monitor the pressure, the longer he will live.