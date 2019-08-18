“Hypocrites” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the second time in two days took a private jet in…
In the network appeared the pictures, which the British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with three-month old son Archie out of owned by NetJets Aviation private jet Cessna Citation Sovereign in the South of France — in nice. Company NetJets Aviation is often called the “Uber for billionaires”.
The Duchess, with a baby in her arms, was wearing a white hat and a white blouse. Her husband in the green shirt-Polo, cap, and sunglasses. Both tried to get into the camera lenses, hiding his face.
The couple sat in a Mercedes with tinted Windows and accompanied by guards went to a private Villa located on the beach.
According to the newspaper the Sun, Megan and Harry again took a private jet two days after returning from a six-day holiday on the island of Ibiza, where they are also a vehicle of the same airline. It was initially reported that they visited the Spanish resort at the beginning of August when Megan was celebrating her birthday. But now it is reported that the family flew to the island later and returned from Ibiza 14-th.
Flying a plane that cost $ 18 million costs about 24 thousand dollars.
The second 48 hours of flight Casekow even more infuriated environmentalists. At that time, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, publicly advocating for the protection of nature, they can afford to use private jets emitted into the atmosphere seven times more dioxide oxygen per person than a commercial flight.
Spouses, posing as “eco-warriors”, was accused of hypocrisy. It is estimated that during the two visits of the Duke and Duchess dioxide emissions oxygen made up more than three tons.
According to press reports recently, Harry also flew a private jet to Sicily, where it made a fiery speech about the environment and climate change forum Google Camp.
Several members of Parliament expressed their dissatisfaction with the behavior of Harry and Megan. So, Teresa Pearce of the labour party said that the actions of Casekow “do not correspond to their public image.”
A former bodyguard of Princess Diana Ken wharfe said: “Frankly, it’s hypocritical. Harry can’t preach about the catastrophic effects of climate change, at the same time riding around the world on a private jet”.
