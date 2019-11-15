Hypothyroidism: foods that speed metabolism
If you have been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, you need to make some changes in their way of life. First of all, it concerns power…
Foods that stimulate metabolism
Hypothyroidism is a disorder of the thyroid gland, in which this body weakens and begins to produce fewer hormones.
This disease are asymptomatic, because hormones influence the metabolism and on the nervous and cardiovascular systems. Development of hypothyroidism can be triggered by poor diet, toxins, stress, and various harmful habits that have a negative impact on human health overall.
What symptoms indicate hypothyroidism?
A person suffering from hypothyroidism, impaired hormonal balance, which can not but affect his health.
The main symptoms of hypothyroidism include:
- Mood swings
- Increased sensitivity to cold
- The gain or loss of weight
- Depression and nervous tension
- Irregular menstrual cycle, prolonged menstruation
- Constipation
- Chronic fatigue and weakness
- Dry skin
- Brittle hair and nails, sluggish skin
- Hair loss
How to deal with hypothyroidism, speeding up the metabolism
The solution to the problem of hypothyroidism lies in accelerating the human metabolism. It is from metabolic rate depends on how efficiently our body is able to obtain from food the energy needed to sustain human life.
The state of our metabolism is directly linked to the health of the digestive and cardiovascular systems. The implementation of many of the basic processes occurring in the human body depends on metabolism.
Depending on our habits, our metabolism can speed up and slow down. All together we decide what will our metabolism. So, the acceleration of the metabolism enables you to lose weight and improve our health in General.
How to achieve this? Very simple — it is necessary to include in your diet healthy foods that contain stimulating the metabolism of trace elements.
Also important is an active lifestyle and healthy sleep for 7-8 hours a day (without breaks).
Products that help speed up metabolism and cure hypothyroidism
If you’ve been diagnosed as hypothyroidism, you need to make some changes in their way of life. First of all, it concerns nutrition. This will allow you to avoid weight gain and other unpleasant problems that appear as a result of reducing the number produced by the thyroid gland hormones.
Products, which now will be discussed, will help to stimulate the thyroid gland:
Food with high iodine content
For the proper functioning of the thyroid gland, the human body needs iodine. In many cases, the cause of hypothyroidism is a deficiency of this substance.
The inclusion in the diet of foods high in iodine will help you to cope with nervous tension. With regard to the digestive system, the iodine gets rid of intestinal parasites and to overcome such unpleasant problems like bloating and indigestion.
To fill the deficit of iodine in the body will allow you the following products:
- Seaweed
- Blueberries
- Natural yogurt
- White beans
- Strawberry
- Himalayan salt
- Dairy products
- Potatoes
- Vitamin complexes
Coconut oil
Coconut oil has a stimulating effect on the metabolism and the thyroid gland of a person. This allows you to increase the amount of hormones produced by.
It differs antifungal properties and is a good antibiotic. Thus, coconut oil helps to cope with organisms such as helicobacter pylori and candida.
Of course, it is very important to choose a quality and organic coconut oil. Refined oil is not suitable for this, as the result of processing it loses its beneficial properties.
How is it taken? To start taking coconut oil should be 1 teaspoon a day, gradually increasing the amount to 3 tablespoons.
B vitamins
B vitamins are necessary for normal functioning of the thyroid gland. Each of the vitamins at the same has its own “work area”:
- Thiamine (B1): recommended in case of hyperthyroidism.
- Riboflavin (B2): requires the human body to generate the required amount of hormones.
- Niacin (B3): essential for normal functioning of cells and glands of our body.
- Pyridoxine (B6): deficiency of this vitamin interferes with the proper utilization of iodine by the thyroid gland.
- Cobalamin (B12): as a result of hypothyroidism the human body loses the ability to absorb this vitamin. The problem lies in the fact that its deficiency increases the risk of development of diseases of the nervous system.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D deficiency can cause a variety of autoimmune diseases, including disorders of the thyroid gland.
The deficiency of this vitamin will help you taking vitamin complexes and a small sun.
Zinc
Zinc deficiency in the human body can cause like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. This mineral is vital for our body for proper immune system function. Zinc also helps us to regulate weight.
Copper
Copper is not only able to normalize the thyroid gland and increase the number of red blood cells. This allows to cope with problems such as dryness and dullness of the skin, and brittle nails and hair.
A rich source of copper is the chlorophyll contained in the algae, green salads and vegetables. You can also purchase chlorophyll in Supplement form.
Oils contained in fish
Contained in various types of fish oil help to regulate the production of thyroid hormones.
They are a rich source of fatty acids omega-3. This substance soothes the inflammatory processes in the human body and strengthens the health of the cardiovascular system.
Fiber
Foods high in fiber allows us to avoid extra weight and reduces the level of blood sugar.
Thanks to the fiber improves our digestion. This substance helps to control appetite and lowers cholesterol levels in the blood.
If you notice the symptoms of hypothyroidism, you should seek the advice of a medical professional. Only he can give you an accurate diagnosis.
Food and dietary supplements, and which we have told you, are merely Supplement the treatment of disorders of the thyroid gland. So they need to take, after consulting with a doctor.