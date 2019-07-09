Hysteria of the Russian tennis player ended the match 3rd round of Wimbledon (video)
Daniil Medvedev
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at Wimbledon in the amount of $ 5,500.
All because of the audacity of the 23-year-old tennis player, shown during a match of the 3rd round against Belgian David Goffin.
Medvedev during the fifth set couldn’t maintain his advantage (4:1) and eventually lost not only the party (5:7), but the match (6:4, 2:6, 6:3, 3:6, 5:7).
The Russian in the deciding set constantly appealed to the referee protesting against his decision. In one episode tennis player rude began to beat the racket of the fence of the court.
And leaving the court refused to shake hands with the referee and was hit with the racquet about the turf that Wimbledon is considered at all pas comme il faut, given the reverence with which the British treat grassy lawn.