Hysterical Prince Harry and the lies of Prince Andrew: the Queen is no longer able to keep the family under…
Royal experts believe that Her Majesty Elizabeth II has lost control over its own family and can no longer influence the situation. This opinion was expressed by Royal correspondent Bi-bi-si Nicolas Witchell.
First there was a public quarrel with the media, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which some experts have called “hysteria”. As you know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sued a number of British publications, accusing them of meddling in their private lives. The enmity of Harry and Megan to the press do not approve of the councillors, however, the couple decided to go their own way, ignoring the advice of Buckingham Palace.
Now another scandal has caused interview the average son of the Queen — 59-year-old Duke of York, Prince Andrew. His 45-minute interview with journalist bi-Bi-si Emily Maitlis, which did not hesitate to ask Prince candid questions, called “complete PR disaster”.
Prince Andrew
Andrew decided first to personally tell you about his relationship with suicide in prison billionaire Jeffrey Epstein accused of sexual crimes — in particular, of paedophilia and the sale of minors into sexual slavery. It was reported that the Queen was informed about the interview. However, insiders claim that Her Majesty and her state did not approve this step.
“They would advise him not to do it if their opinion was asked. The Queen informed of the impending interview, but she’s 93, and she can no longer demonstrate the powerful control that she had… there is a lack of strong Central control. We have already two episodes in the last couple of months, when high-ranking members of the Royal family go way back. We had Prince Harry with their attacks on the tabloids — that was made strongly against the advice of his team on communications, which came to the desperate. Now we have a similar situation. The main advisers of the Queen in the Palace had nothing to the debate Prince Andrew,” said Mitchell. According to him, Andrew took an independent decision to draw a line under this topic. But it was not as he had planned, and the idea of giving such an unprecedented interview actually was not very wise.
The Prince Andrew, as the newspaper writes Daily Mail, admitted that made a mistake, not in an interview expressing sympathy to the victims of Epstein, and focusing on his own defense. As wrote earlier “FACTS”, the Prince said that he regretted that kept in touch with Epstein after he in 2008 was found guilty and sentenced to prison. And that he had failed the Royal family. He also categorically denied the charges against him, the now 35-year-old Virginia Roberts (the husband Giuffrè), which States that coercion by Epstein three times to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old. Andrew said he did not “remember to have ever met this lady,” that has never dealt with the VA sex and that photo where they are shown together, could be fake. In the words of Virginia that he was sweating heavily when they were dancing in a London nightclub before sex, he said he could not to sweat profusely because of the “adrenaline overdose” that he was following an incident during the Falklands war. “There is a small problem with sweating, because I have a peculiar disease, which is that I didn’t sweat then,” said the Prince.
The Duke is also an argument in favor of the fact that the photo is fake, not too convincingly cited the fact that “never wear” like casual dress in London, always leaving their home in a suit and tie, and that he could not pose with a lady in such a frivolous pose, hugging her waist. As a member of the Royal family he had always observed the formalities in public.
Meanwhile, the media immediately caught the Prince of lies. The chain was made in 2000 years of photos and videos from parties where it is noticeable that the Prince is sweating heavily, and freely embraces women on the people.
Besides, as writes the edition Express, the strange “alibi” Prince denied dermatologist John hawk. According to experts, overdose of adrenaline probably would have caused severe sweating, but not its absence.
The Prince also surprised the audience with a statement that on March 10, 2001 (the day, according to Roberts, they had sex for the first time), he spent together with his daughter Beatrice. The question of how he can so accurately remember what he was doing on this day 18 years ago, Prince said that she and her daughter visited the pizzeria, but for him this approach “very unusual” — so, like, etched in my memory.
In General, the experts agreed that the interview of the Duke of York has just created new questions for him. And that it only caused more damage to his reputation, already tarnished friendship with Epstein.
Former Royal correspondent Jenny Boyd noted that an interview with Andrew recalls how in 1995, Princess Diana also decided to pour out my soul in interview Bi-bi-si. And reminded what time it led to.
