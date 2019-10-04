Hyundai Creta received the innovative complex of Hyundai Auto Link
After the Rock Edition special model crossover Hyundai Creta received the innovative complex of Hyundai Auto Link. The newest system combines alarm and telemetry complex IT platform for data collection and processing, mobile app and client portal for the dealer. About it reports a press-service of the Korean brand.
One of the functions in the complex Auto Link is a full-fledged “interactive key” from the vehicle, placed in the mobile holder in the form of a mobile app (on Apple iOS or Google Android).
With its help the owner can remotely start or stop the engine, operate the climate control, to determine the location of the car to follow the car (in terms of possible evacuation, hacking, etc.) and more.
For the convenience of the client mobile communication with cars (the SIM card in the unit complex) prepaid for the next three years.