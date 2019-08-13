Hyundai Elantra caught during road tests

| August 13, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

Hyundai Elantra попался по время дорожных испытаний

With the updated exterior Hyundai Elantra 2020 model year will be able to compete with the Honda Civic in the segment of sedans.

Many manufacturers have recently faced with lower sales, but the South Korean company Hyundai Motor maintains a high level of implementation, mainly due to the release of a new crossover Hyundai Venue. The 4.0-metre long SUV is the location of Indian buyers, surpassing sales of car market leader Suzuki Vitara Brezza last month.

In the Internet appeared spy shots showing the updated sedan Hyundai Elantra during the test drive on public roads. The image shows that the novelty will receive a number of exterior changes which include the triangular headlights, fog lights, led tail lights, different bumpers, sport wheels, and a new waterfall grille and raised the hood.

Hyundai Elantra попался по время дорожных испытаний

Hyundai Elantra попался по время дорожных испытаний

As for the interior of the updated sedan, it is expected for the 8-inch touchscreen display information and entertainment complex with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-function steering wheel and much more. For the performance of the Elantra will continue to meet the 1.6 – and 2.0-litrovyi engines.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.