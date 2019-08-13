Hyundai Elantra caught during road tests
With the updated exterior Hyundai Elantra 2020 model year will be able to compete with the Honda Civic in the segment of sedans.
Many manufacturers have recently faced with lower sales, but the South Korean company Hyundai Motor maintains a high level of implementation, mainly due to the release of a new crossover Hyundai Venue. The 4.0-metre long SUV is the location of Indian buyers, surpassing sales of car market leader Suzuki Vitara Brezza last month.
In the Internet appeared spy shots showing the updated sedan Hyundai Elantra during the test drive on public roads. The image shows that the novelty will receive a number of exterior changes which include the triangular headlights, fog lights, led tail lights, different bumpers, sport wheels, and a new waterfall grille and raised the hood.
As for the interior of the updated sedan, it is expected for the 8-inch touchscreen display information and entertainment complex with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-function steering wheel and much more. For the performance of the Elantra will continue to meet the 1.6 – and 2.0-litrovyi engines.