Hyundai has introduced a new airbag for all cars
The Korean company showed a new pillow for installation between the front seats. 80% to prevent secondary head injury in the collision of passenger and driver during side impact.
Hyundai Motor Group is ready to present the serial version new airbags designed to prevent collision of the driver and passenger after an accident. According to statistics, about 45% of head injuries in a side impact to the vehicle accounted for by a collision of the passenger and the driver. The principle of operation of classical – upon detection of shock.
Feature new materials and new patented technology used in the production. It is possible to significantly reduce the size and weight which is 500 grams lighter than comparable competitors. In turn, it will ease the work for designers and engineers developing the interiors of a car.
Serial installation of new Hyundai cars will start in 2020. Then there will be a new series of crash tests EuroNCAP, where will be demonstrated the practical use of new technologies.