Hyundai has presented a teaser of the electric vehicle in retro style: the first photo
The company Hyundai, which showed electric car with solar panels, 10 September at the international motor show in Frankfurt will present an electric concept car called 45 EV. Also, the automaker will talk about extraordinary futuristic innovations and their application to illustrate the concept of Style Set Free.
As noted in the Korean company’s new concept car aims to demonstrate the direction of further development of the design of Hyundai cars, including electric cars.
Externally, electrocontact EV similar to the first model of the Korean brand that was produced in the 70-ies of the last century:
However, the new concept embodies progressive design direction, showing the evolution of the style of Hyundai, which its creators called “sensual sportiness”.
On the technical characteristics of the concept is not mentioned. The only thing known for sure is that 45 EV equipped with fully electric propulsion.