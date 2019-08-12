Hyundai has revealed an updated crossover Tucson
Hyundai has updated the Tucson crossover. New 2020 model year received an extensive list of options, and new shades of the body.
In the engine lineup of the car will be a new 2.4-liter unit, issuing 181 horsepower. It will replace the 1.6-liter, 175-horsepower engine. A bunch of the unit will be the same 6-speed automatic transmission.
In addition, the redesigned Tucson will continue to sell with the already known 2-liter 4-cylinder engine, 161 horsepower, and the 2.4-liter engine.
Among the improvements that the new Tucson has received in the course of the updates include: updating the color palette, refreshed interior and an expanded list of options, which includes: collision avoidance, retention in the lane, automatic switching on high-beam, rain sensors and much more.