Hyundai has unveiled the plans for “charged” Sonata N
November 7, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
The Korean brand plans to release a new product next year.
New Hyundai Sonata N is reproduced by the model, which is scheduled to release in the third quarter of 2020.
In addition, the brand will present Sonata N-Line at La’s motor show, which will be held this month.
The new Sonata will be equipped with a 2.5 N-letovym a GDi engine, a couple of which will be 8-speed transmission DCT with double clutch. It is also expected that the model will receive system of a full drive, in addition to the front.
It is reported that the new engine has an improved thermal management, which has been achieved through the use of eclectic CVVT system, a new oil pump with infinitely variable intermediate cooler with water