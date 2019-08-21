Hyundai i30 extreme show N Project C in Frankfurt
Last month a prototype of the novelty was spotted during testing at the Nurburgring.
New Hyundai i30 N Project C will be released in a limited edition, and sales model will be established in Europe. The basis of the “charged” hatch will fall 271-horsepower car, and the circulation of new items will be only 600 treulich copies.
new Hyundai car will compete with the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport and TCR. The Korean model has a lower mass, which was achieved thanks to the element of carbon fiber and lightweight 19-inch wheel discs borrowed from motor racing. Accurate figures for the brand is not voiced, but the standard i30 N 1 weighs 429 pounds.
Due to the smaller mass, the hot hatch can accelerate from zero to hundreds macee than 6.1 seconds. The company reported that Project C N i30 boasts aerodynamic tweaks and improved handling that makes the car more responsive and fun to control.
It is also expected that the new N versions of the i30 will finally feature the long-awaited automatic transmission with double clutch, and the AWD system. Premiere of the Hyundai i30 N Project C will be held next month at the IAA in Frankfurt am main in 2019.